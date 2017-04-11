App
Apr 10, 2017 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anti-dumping duty likely on some hot, cold rolled steel items

India may impose anti-dumping duties on certain hot and cold rolled steel products from various countries, including China, Japan and Korea, to guard the domestic industry against cheap imports.

In separate investigations, the Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) has recommended anti-dumping duties on 'hot-rolled flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel' from China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Brazil and Indonesia.

It has also suggested imposing duties on 'cold-rolled cold reduced flat steel products of iron or non-alloy steel or other alloy steel of of all widths and thickness, not clad, plated or coated' from China, Japan, Korea and Ukraine.

In two separate investigations, the DGAD has concluded that there has been a significant increase in the volume of dumped imports from these nations.

Due to the dumping, the domestic industry has suffered material injury.

The import of hot-rolled flat products from certain firms of countries like China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Brazil and Indonesia may attract an anti-dumping duty equivalent to the difference between the landed value of steel products and USD 489 per tonne, the DGAD said in notification today.

While the import from certain other companies of these six countries may invite an anti-dumping duty equivalent to the difference between the landed value of hot-rolled items and USD 576 per tonne.

On the other hand, the import of cold-rolled steel items from China, Japan, Korea and Ukraine may attract an anti-dumping duty equivalent to the difference between the landed value of steel products and USD 576 per tonne.

Countries initiate anti-dumping probe to determine if the domestic industry has been hurt by flooding of below-cost import. As a counter-measure, they come up with duties under the multi-lateral WTO regime.

Anti-dumping steps are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry. They are not a measure to restrict import or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products.

