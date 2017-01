Anshu Jain, former Detusche Bank Chief, has assumed charge as president of investment banking and brokerage firm Cantor Fitzgerald, reports The Economic Times Jain, who will be working with the firm's Chairman Howard W Lutnick, will be based out of its headquarters in New York.The brokerage firm was set up in 1945 and its chief businesses include capital markets, investment banking, wholesale financial brokerage, real estate brokerage and finance along with private equity.In a statement, CFLP Chief Lutnick has said that he hopes to 'leverage Anshu's global outlook, unrivalled experience and deep network to further grow our firm'.