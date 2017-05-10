May 09, 2017 10:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zylog Systems' board meeting to be held on May 18, 2017
This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 03.00 PM.
the Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 03.00 PM 1.To approve the Audited Consolidated & Standalone Financials along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the quarter & Year ended 31st March 2017. 2.Other business if anySource : BSE