May 30, 2017 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zydus Wellness fixes book closure for AGM
Zydus Wellness Ltd has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 31, 2017 to August 11, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 11, 2017.
