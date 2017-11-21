App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 21, 2017 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zuari Agro Chemicals - Outcome of board meeting

The Board at its meeting held on 21st November, 2017, has considered and approved raising of funds by issue of Equity Shares and/or any other permissible securities convertible into Equity Shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof in one or more tranches.

 
 
The Board at its meeting held on 21st November, 2017, has considered and approved raising of funds by issue of Equity Shares and/or any other permissible securities convertible into Equity Shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof in one or more tranches, under applicable law, rules, regulations thereof for an amount not exceeding Rs. 400 crores subject to approval of shareholders and such other approvals as may be required.

The Board has constituted a Committee for implementation of the same.
Source : BSE
