Zuari Agro Chemicals' board meeting on February 12, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015, the Company wishes to notify that the Board of Directors of the Company will be meeting on Monday, the 12th February, 2018 at Gurgaon, to inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Provisional) for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.
