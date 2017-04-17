Apr 17, 2017 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zuari Agro Chemicals resumes production at urea/ammonia plants
With reference to our letter dated March 20, 2017 informing shutdown of Urea/ Ammonia Plants for annual maintenance, we have to now inform you that Urea/Ammonia plants have resumed production.
