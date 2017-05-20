May 20, 2017 12:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zuari Agro Chem: Outcome of the board meeting
The Board at its meeting held on 19th May, 2017, approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. A copy of the approved results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 is enclosed herewith.
