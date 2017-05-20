May 20, 2017 12:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zuari Agro Chem: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors at the Meeting held on 19th May, 2017 recommended a dividend of 10 % i.e. Re. 1/- per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
