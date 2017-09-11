Sep 11, 2017 08:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zuari Agro Chemicals' AGM on September 22, 2017
Please find enclosed herewith, the Notice of the 8th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Friday, 22nd September, 2017, at 10.00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company, at Jai Kisaan Bhawan, Zuarinagar, Goa-403726.
Source : BSE
