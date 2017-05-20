May 20, 2017 12:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zuari Agro Chemicals board recommends dividend
Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 19, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of 10% i.e. Rs. 1/- per share. The same will be paid, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE