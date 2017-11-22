App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 22, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zodiac Ventures' board meeting on November 24, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 24th November 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 24th November 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company situated at 404, Dev Plaza, 68, S.V. Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai - 400058 to consider the following business as under:
1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September 2017;
2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair.
Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992 read with new SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, read with the Company's Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window in respect of dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company, will remain closed for all the Directors and designated (specified) employees of the Company, with effect from 18th November 2017 to 26th November 2017. The Trading window in respect of dealing in the Shares of the Company shall reopen from 27th November 2017.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.