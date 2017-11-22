Zodiac Ventures' board meeting on November 24, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 24th November 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company situated at 404, Dev Plaza, 68, S.V. Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai - 400058 to consider the following business as under:1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter/Half Year ended 30th September 2017;2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chair.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992 read with new SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, read with the Company's Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window in respect of dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company, will remain closed for all the Directors and designated (specified) employees of the Company, with effect from 18th November 2017 to 26th November 2017. The Trading window in respect of dealing in the Shares of the Company shall reopen from 27th November 2017.Source : BSE