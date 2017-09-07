Zodiac Ventures' board meeting on September 14, 2017

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th September 2017, inter alia:1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2017;2.To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Consolidated Annual Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2017, the report of the Board of Directors and Auditors thereon;3.To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2017.Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992 read with new SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, read with the Company's Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window in respect of dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company, will remain closed for all the Directors and designated (specified) employees of the Company, with effect from 7th September 2017 to 16th September 2017. The Trading window in respect of dealing in the Shares of the Company shall reopen from 17th September 2017.Source : BSE