HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

We would like to inform your that Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 11, 2017.

Zodiac Clothing: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform your that Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 11th September 2017 have interalia considered approved/ taken on record:
a) The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.
b) A copy of the Independent Auditors Review Report issued by M/S. Price Waterhouse, Chartered Accountants on the aforesaid Financial Results.Source : BSE
