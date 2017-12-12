App
Dec 11, 2017 11:56 PM IST

Zodiac Clothing Company: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on December 11, 2017 The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2017.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 11th December 2017 have interalia considered, approved/taken on record the following:

a) The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2017.

b) A copy of the Independent Auditors Review Report issued by M/S. Price Waterhouse, Chartered Accountants, LLP on the aforesaid Financial Results.

The Board meeting commenced at 4.30 p.m. and concluded at 7.00 p.m
Source : BSE
Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

