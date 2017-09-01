Aug 31, 2017 10:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zicom's director Sanjeev Dayal resigns
We hereby inform that Mr. Sanjeev Dayal, Independent Director of the Company, has vide his letter dated August 30, 2017 resigned from the Directorship of the Company and the same has been accepted with immediate effect.
Kindly take note of the same and acknowledge.
Source : BSE