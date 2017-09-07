Zicom's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

As required under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at its Registered Office at 501, Silver Metropolis, Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai 400063, inter-alia, to consider and take on record, the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Further, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed for Directors, Officers, Designated Employees and their immediate relatives and connected persons with immediate effect upto 48 hours after the announcement of such Unaudited Financial Results.We will inform you about the outcome of the said meeting as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE