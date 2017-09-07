App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 07, 2017 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zicom's board meeting held on September 14, 2017

We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at its Registered Office the Company.

Zicom's board meeting held on September 14, 2017
As required under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at its Registered Office at 501, Silver Metropolis, Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai 400063, inter-alia, to consider and take on record, the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Further, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed for Directors, Officers, Designated Employees and their immediate relatives and connected persons with immediate effect upto 48 hours after the announcement of such Unaudited Financial Results.

We will inform you about the outcome of the said meeting as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.