Zensar Technologies to consider December quarter results on January 18, 2018

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday, January 18, 2018, at 5th Floor, RPG House, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai- 400072 Maharashtra India, inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017 and to consider a proposal for payment of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-18.Further, in terms of the Code of Fair Disclosure, Internal Procedures and Code for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, January 10, 2018 up to Saturday, January 20, 2018 (both days inclusive) and will re-open on Sunday, January 21, 2018.Source : BSE