Apr 26, 2017 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zensar Technologies: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, has approved the following: 1.Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2017; 2.Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017; 3.Recommendation of final dividend at ? 7.00/- per equity share of ? 10.00/- each (70%), for the year 2016-17, subject to the declaration of the same by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting; 4.Adoption of new set of Articles of Association subject to approval of the same by members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Report of the Auditors is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. 54th Annual General Meeting (54th AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at its Registered Office. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain close from Wednesday, July 12, 2017 to Wednesday, July 19, 2017 (both days inclusive). This is for your information and dissemination purpose.Source : BSE

