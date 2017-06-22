App
Jun 21, 2017 09:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zenotech Labs: Outcome of committee meeting

We write to inform you that a Committee of the Board of Directors (the 'Committee') in its meeting held on June 21, 2017.

Rights Issue Committee of the Board of Directors (the 'Committee') in its meeting held on today, i.e. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 has finalized the Issue opening and the Issue closing dates, including the last date of receipt of Split Application Forms with respect to the rights issue of the Company. Further, the Committee has also approved the Letter of Offer for filing with BSE Limited and Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Abridged Letter of Offer and Composite Application Form to be sent to eligible shareholders of the Company. Details as per attachment.Source : BSE

