App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zenotech Labs' AGM on September 23, 2017

We hereby inform you that the 28th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Zenotech Laboratories Limited (the Company) will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Aalankrita Resorts, Thumkunta Village, Karimnagar Main Road, Shameerpet Mandal, R.R. District, Telangana – 500 078 and the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from Saturday, September 16, 2

Zenotech Labs' AGM on September 23, 2017
We hereby inform you that the 28th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Zenotech Laboratories Limited (the Company) will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Aalankrita Resorts, Thumkunta Village, Karimnagar Main Road, Shameerpet Mandal, R.R. District, Telangana – 500 078 and the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from Saturday, September 16, 2017 to Saturday, September 23, 2017 (both days inclusive). This Book Closure is for the purpose of 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Further, we hereby inform that the Company has fixed September 16, 2017 as cut-off date for the purpose of remote e-Voting, ascertaining the names of Shareholders holding shares either in physical form or in the register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories who are entitled to cast their vote electronically. The remote e-voting shall commence on September 20, 2017 at 9:00 AM (IST) and ends on September 22, 2017 at 5:00 PM (IST).


Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.