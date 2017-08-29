Zenotech Labs' AGM on September 23, 2017

We hereby inform you that the 28th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Zenotech Laboratories Limited (the Company) will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Aalankrita Resorts, Thumkunta Village, Karimnagar Main Road, Shameerpet Mandal, R.R. District, Telangana – 500 078 and the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will be closed from Saturday, September 16, 2017 to Saturday, September 23, 2017 (both days inclusive). This Book Closure is for the purpose of 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company.Further, we hereby inform that the Company has fixed September 16, 2017 as cut-off date for the purpose of remote e-Voting, ascertaining the names of Shareholders holding shares either in physical form or in the register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories who are entitled to cast their vote electronically. The remote e-voting shall commence on September 20, 2017 at 9:00 AM (IST) and ends on September 22, 2017 at 5:00 PM (IST).Source : BSE