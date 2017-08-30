App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 30, 2017 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zenlabs Ethica: Outcome of board meeting
Zenlabs Ethica Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 30th August, 2017, inter alia, has approved the following :
1.Approval of the Director Report for the Financial Year ended on 31.03.2017.
2.Convening of 24th Annual General Meeting on Friday, 29th day of September, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Registered Office situated at Plot. No. 194-195, 3rd Floor, Industrial Area, Phase II, Ram Darbar, Chandigarh-160002.
3.The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company ('Book Closure') shall remain closed from Friday, 22nd September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).
4.Board recommends dividend at the rate of Rs. 0.25 per Equity Share of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 subject to approval of shareholder at the ensuing 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The meeting concluded at 01.00 p.m.

