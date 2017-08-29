Zenlabs Ethica to consider dividend

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company to be held on August 28, 2017, is postponed which will now be held on August 30, 2017, inter alia, for considering additional agenda, to transact the following business:1. To approve the Director Report for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2017.2. To fix the Date, Time and Venue for convening 24th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company and approve the Draft Notice for the same.3. To approve the Book-closure dates as per regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the purpose of 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company.4. To recommend and declare dividend.Source : BSE