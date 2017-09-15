Zenithexpo: Outcome of board meeting

Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 15th September'2017, which commenced at 4:30 p.m. and concluded at 6:15 p.m., has inter alia transacted and approved the following business:1. Considered, approved and adopted the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Three months ended 30th June'2017. A Copy of the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Three months ended 30th June'2017 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors issued by M/s. V. Goyal & Associates thereon is enclosed for your reference and record.Source : BSE