Sep 15, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Sep 15, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zenithexpo: Outcome of AGM

We enclose the herewith the proceedings of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company schedule was held on Friday, September 15, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at the Ground Floor, Auditorium of Birla Academy of Art & Culture, 108, Southern Avenue, Kolkata-700 029.

Zenithexpo: Outcome of AGM
In terms of the Provisions of the Regulation 30 read with Part A, Para A (13) OF SCHEDULE III to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation'2015, we enclose the herewith the proceedings of 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company schedule was held on Friday, September 15, 2017 at 10:30 A.M. at the Ground Floor, Auditorium of Birla Academy of Art & Culture, 108, Southern Avenue, Kolkata-700 029.

The same is displayed on the website of the Company viz. www.zenithexportslimited.com.
Source : BSE
