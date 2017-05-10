May 10, 2017 10:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zenithexpo board meeting to be held on May 26, 2017
Zenith Exports Limited has informed the Exchange that a meeting of the Board of Directors has been scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017 at 11:30 A.M, for consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial ended 31/03/2017.Source : BSE