you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zenith Fibres: Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors in its meeting held today, the 09th September, 2017, has approved un-audited Financial Statements.

Zenith Fibres: Outcome of Board Meeting
The Board of Directors in its meeting held today, the 09th September, 2017, inter alia, has:
1.Approved un-audited Financial Statements
2.Accepted the resignation of Mr. K.D. Sharma, CFO of the company.
3.Appointed Mr. Bhadresh Mehta as CFO of the Company.
The Board Meeting Concluded at 5.30 p.m
Source : BSE
