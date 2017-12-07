Zenith Exports - Outcome of board meeting

Zenith Exports Limited informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 7th December'2017, which commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 2:35 P.M., has inter alia transacted and approved the following business:1.Considered, approved and adopted the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Six months ended 30th September'2017. A Copy of the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and Six months ended 30th September'2017 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors issued by M/s. V. Goyal & Associates thereon is enclosed for your reference and record.2.Considered and approved the Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2017-18.Source : BSE