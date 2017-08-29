Aug 28, 2017 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zenith Birla: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held today, have amongst other matters:
1. Considered and approved the appointment of Y.R. Doshi & Co., Cost Auditor for the financial Year 2017-18
2. Considered and approved the appointment of Anil Somani & Associates, Secretarial Auditor for the financial Year 2017-18
3. Deferred the following agenda to the next meeting
- Approval of Annual General Meeting Notice
- Approval of Directors Report
Source : BSE
Source : BSE