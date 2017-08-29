Zenith Birla: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held today, have amongst other matters:1. Considered and approved the appointment of Y.R. Doshi & Co., Cost Auditor for the financial Year 2017-182. Considered and approved the appointment of Anil Somani & Associates, Secretarial Auditor for the financial Year 2017-183. Deferred the following agenda to the next meeting- Approval of Annual General Meeting Notice- Approval of Directors ReportSource : BSE