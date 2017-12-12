Zenith Birla India: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held on December 11, 2017 Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial results for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2017.
The Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held on 11th December, 2017 have amongst other matters
1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial results for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2017.
2. Appointment of Mr. Bhalchandra Shinde (DIN: 07978440) as Additional Director of the Company.
3. Appointment of Mr. Durgesh Jadhav (DIN: 08000007) as Additional Director of the Company.
Source : BSE
