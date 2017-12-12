Zenith Birla India: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company, at their Meeting held on 11th December, 2017 have amongst other matters1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial results for the quarter & half year ended 30th September, 2017.2. Appointment of Mr. Bhalchandra Shinde (DIN: 07978440) as Additional Director of the Company.3. Appointment of Mr. Durgesh Jadhav (DIN: 08000007) as Additional Director of the Company.Source : BSE