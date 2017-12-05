Zenith Birla India's board meeting held on December 11, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, December 11th, 2017 at Dalamal House, First Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400021 to approve, inter alia the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended September 30th, 2017.Source : BSE