Zenith Birla's board meeting on September 1, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 01, 2017 at Dalamal House, First Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021 to consider the issue of equity shares on preferential basis.Source : BSE