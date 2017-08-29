Aug 29, 2017 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Zenith Birla's board meeting on September 1, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 01, 2017 at Dalamal House, First Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021 to consider the issue of equity shares on preferential basis.
