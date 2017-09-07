App
Sep 07, 2017 12:33 PM IST

Zenith Birla's board meeting on September 14, 2017

Zenith Birla's board meeting on September 14, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14th, 2017 at Dalamal House, First Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021 to approve, inter alia the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30th, 2017.

(i) Notice of Board Meeting :

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14th, 2017 at Dalamal House, First Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400 021 to approve, inter alia the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30th, 2017.

(ii) Notice for closure of trading window:

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions under the Code of Internal Procedures & Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company would remain closed for the Designated Persons covered under the code of the company from September 8th, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the financial results on September 14th, 2017.
Source : BSE

