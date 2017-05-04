Zee Media Corporation to consider dividend

Zee Media Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial results of the Company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and recommend dividend, if any, for financial year 2016-17.Further, as intimated earlier vide communication dated April 05, 2017, the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company which was closed from April 03, 2017 in pursuance of Company's Insider Trading Policy shall remain closed until May 26, 2017.Source : BSE