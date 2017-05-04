Zee Media's board meeting on May 24, 2017

A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 24th day of May 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial results of the Company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and recommend dividend, if any, for financial year 2016-17. Further as intimated earlier vide our communication dated April 5, 2017, the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company which was closed from April 3, 2017 in pursuance of Company's Insider Trading Policy shall remain closed until May 26, 2017.Source : BSE