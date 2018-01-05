Zee Entertainment Enterprises' board meeting on January 17, 2018

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 17th day of January 2018, inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter of the Financial Year 2017-18 and nine months ended on December 31, 2017.A conference call will be scheduled subsequent to the announcement of the results to discuss the performance of the Company.Further, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which was closed from January 1, 2018 in pursuance of Insider Trading Code of the Company shall remain closed until January 19, 2018.Source : BSE