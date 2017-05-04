App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 03, 2017 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zandu Realty: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, 3rd May, 2017.

Zandu Realty: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, 3rd May, 2017, at the corporate office, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1.Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, which is enclosed herewith along with the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors, in compliance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and a declaration with respect to the Audit Report with unmodified opinion. 2.Appointment of Ms. Priyanka Mundhra as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f., 3rd May, 2017. Information about the Appointee in terms of SEBI Circular dated 9th September, 2015 is enclosed. 3.Release of Mrs. Swetha Mukherjee, from the office of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company from the close of business hours of 2nd May, 2017. The meeting commenced at 03:50 p.m. and concluded at 4:25 p.m.Source : BSE

