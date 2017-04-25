Zandu Realty's board meeting on May 3, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2017 at the corporate office of the Company at 'Akash Tower', 3rd Floor, 781 Anandapur, E.M. Bypass, Kolkata- 700 107, to inter alia, consider, approve and take on record the the Audited Financial Results for the 4TH quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE