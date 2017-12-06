Yuvraaj Hygiene Products' board meeting on December 13, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th December, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th December, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE