Yuvraaj Hygiene Products' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Further, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of 'Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders' of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed from 7th September, 2017 to 16th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for specified / designated persons as defined in the Code.Source : BSE