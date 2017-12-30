App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yuvraaj Hygiene's AGM on September 26, 2017

With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at O2 Banquets, Satra Plaza, Palm Beach Road, Phase 2, Sector 19D, Vashi, Navi Mumbai-400703. A copy of the Notice of 22nd AGM along with Proxy Form, Attendance Slip and Route Map is enclosed herewith.

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, 20th September, 2017 to Tuesday, 26th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Intimation of book closure in the prescribed format is also enclosed herewith as Annexure 1.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

