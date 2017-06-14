Yogya Engterprises submitted revised Financial Results

With reference of your email dated June 1, 2017 about discrepancies regarding the format of publishing the results & in continuation of the announcement made on dated May 15, 2017, please find attached revised audited Financial Results for the Half year & year ended March 31, 2017, as per the format prescribed in Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013. A copy of the Auditor's Report and Declaration with respect to Auditors' Report with unmodified opinion is also enclosed for your reference.You are requested to kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE