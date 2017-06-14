App
Jun 14, 2017 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yogya Engterprises submitted revised Financial Results

Yogya Enterprises has submitted the revised audited Financial Results for the Half year & year ended March 31, 2017, as per the format prescribed in Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013

Yogya Engterprises submitted revised Financial Results
With reference of your email dated June 1, 2017 about discrepancies regarding the format of publishing the results & in continuation of the announcement made on dated May 15, 2017, please find attached revised audited Financial Results for the Half year & year ended March 31, 2017, as per the format prescribed in Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013. A copy of the Auditor's Report and Declaration with respect to Auditors' Report with unmodified opinion is also enclosed for your reference.
You are requested to kindly take the same on record.
Source : BSE

