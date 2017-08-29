Yogya Enter's board meeting held on September 05, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Notice is hereby given that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 5th September ,2017 to consider and decide the following agenda :-1. To fix the Date, Time and Venue to convene the Annual General meeting of the Company & the draft Notice calling the AGM.2. To approve Board's Report .3. To announce the Book Closure Dates.4. Any other Agenda with the permission of the chairSource : BSE