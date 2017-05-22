May 22, 2017 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Yash Trading's board meeting on May 30, 2015
This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017,to consider and Approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31.03.2017.
