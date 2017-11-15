Yash Papers - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2017 (which commenced at 09:00 A.M. and concluded at 11:00 A.M.) has, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses:-1. Approval of Sanction Letter for Financial Year 2014-15: The Board of Directors has approved Sanction Letter No.INC-10-16/I.I.P.S./15-16/Vol.V/1544 dated 10th November, 2017 of Rs.1,30,22,432.00 as Interest Free Loan related to financial year 2014-15 repayable after 7 years.2. Noting of approval of disbursement of Interest Free Loan: The Board of Directors took note for approval of disbursement of Rs.98,14,769.00 as Interest Free Loan for 7 years from the date of disbursement from Pradeshiya Industrial & Investment Corporation of U.P. Ltd., LucknowSource : BSE