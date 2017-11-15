App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 14, 2017 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yash Papers - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors has approved Sanction Letter No.INC-10-16/I.I.P.S./15-16/Vol.V/1544 dated 10th November, 2017 of Rs.1,30,22,432.00 as Interest Free Loan related to financial year 2014-15 repayable after 7 years.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2017 (which commenced at 09:00 A.M. and concluded at 11:00 A.M.) has, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses:-

1. Approval of Sanction Letter for Financial Year 2014-15: The Board of Directors has approved Sanction Letter No.INC-10-16/I.I.P.S./15-16/Vol.V/1544 dated 10th November, 2017 of Rs.1,30,22,432.00 as Interest Free Loan related to financial year 2014-15 repayable after 7 years.

2. Noting of approval of disbursement of Interest Free Loan: The Board of Directors took note for approval of disbursement of Rs.98,14,769.00 as Interest Free Loan for 7 years from the date of disbursement from Pradeshiya Industrial & Investment Corporation of U.P. Ltd., Lucknow
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.