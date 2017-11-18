Yash Papers' board meeting on December 01, 2017

In terms of the Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 1st December, 2017 respectively, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results and Statement of Assets & Liabilities of the Company for the 2nd quarter and 6 months ended 30th September, 2017.Further in pursuance of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, Trading Window shall remain closed from 23rd November, 2017 to 5th of December, 2017 (both days inclusive).The information in the above notice is also available on the website of the Company www.yash-papers.com.Kindly bring it to the notice of all concerned.Source : BSE