App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 17, 2017 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yash Papers' board meeting on December 01, 2017

We wish to inform you that a meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, December 01, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
In terms of the Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 1st December, 2017 respectively, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results and Statement of Assets & Liabilities of the Company for the 2nd quarter and 6 months ended 30th September, 2017.

Further in pursuance of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, Trading Window shall remain closed from 23rd November, 2017 to 5th of December, 2017 (both days inclusive).

The information in the above notice is also available on the website of the Company www.yash-papers.com.

Kindly bring it to the notice of all concerned.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.