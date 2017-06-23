Yash Manage: Outcome of AGM

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Schedule III (Para A) (13)of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith proceedings of the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 23rd June, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at Banquet Hall, Basement, The Country Club, Prathmesh Complex, Veera Desai Extension Andheri West, Mumbai-400053Source : BSE