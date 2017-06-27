Jun 27, 2017 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Yash Manage's board meeting on July 3, 2017
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Monday, 03rd July, 2017.
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Monday, 03rd July, 2017.Source : BSE