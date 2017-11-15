App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 14, 2017 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yarn Syndicate's board meeting adjourned

We would like to inform you that we have held the Board Meeting.

 
 
With reference to the earlier announcement on 26.10.2017 to the Exchange giving Notice of Board Meeting to, interalia, consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2017, we would like to inform you that we have held the Board Meeting and conducted the business thereat except the following:

1) To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2017 as the same are not yet ready and have not been placed before the said Meeting.

Under the circumstances, the Board Meeting held today has been adjourned to be held on a later date yet to be decided for the approval of the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30.09.2017.

This is for your information; kindly take the same on record.

Source : BSE
