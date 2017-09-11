Yarn Syndicate's AGM on September 21, 2017

Annual General Meeting (AGM)on Thursday, 21st September 2017 at 10 AM at Orchid Hotel & Restaurant, 123/1, G P Road, Barrackpore, Kolkata-700120.The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books will remain closed from 18th september 2017 to 21st September 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM.Voting through electronic mode shall commence on 18.09.17 at 9 AM and ends on 20.09.17 at 5 PM.Source : BSE