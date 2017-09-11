App
Sep 11, 2017 03:49 PM IST

Yarn Syndicate's AGM on September 21, 2017

Annual General Meeting (AGM)on Thursday, 21st September 2017 at 10 AM at Orchid Hotel & Restaurant, 123/1, G P Road, Barrackpore, Kolkata-700120.

The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books will remain closed from 18th september 2017 to 21st September 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM.

Voting through electronic mode shall commence on 18.09.17 at 9 AM and ends on 20.09.17 at 5 PM.Source : BSE
